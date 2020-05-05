ADRC offers virtual support group for chronic illness

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Adults with diabetes and other chronic conditions have a new resource to turn to: the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center is offering help from home.

Starting Wednesday, May 6th, the A-D-R-C will offer online support groups for adults 55-and-up.

Health officials with the Center say now more than ever, those with chronic conditions need to know they're not fighting their battle alone.

"The idea was to get those individuals to have a place to be, and to reduce the extreme sense of social isolation that being an older adult or having chronic conditions can have on a good year," explained Kate Giblin, Health Promotion Coordinator for ADRC Portage County. "This year especially makes it harder."

Giblin says interested adults don't have to be involved with the ADRC to join the groups, which are hosted the first and third Wednesday of the month for Diabetes and the second and fourth Wednesdays for Chronic conditions.

Those interested in signing up or taking part of the virtual groups should call ADRC of Portage County at (715) 346-1401.