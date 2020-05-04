Woman injured, pet killed in Lincoln Co. house fire

PINE RIVER (WAOW)-- A woman is hurt and dog is dead after a house fire in the town of Pine River Sunday evening, according to the Pine River Fire Department.

According to a press release, first responders were dispatched after reports of a kitchen fire. When a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene they attempted to put out the fire but was driven out by heavy smoke.

The home owner, and lone occupant, was injured in the blaze and was transported by the Merrill Fire Department Ambulance to Aspirus Wausau Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say, when the home owner escaped she was able to save numerous pets except one dog that remained inside. Firefighters found the dog during a search but were unable to revive it.

Based on statements made by the home owner, the Pine River Fire Department believe the fire started on the stove.