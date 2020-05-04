Wisconsin Proud: Mask Makers

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- WAOW is Wisconsin proud of all of our viewers making and donating masks during this pandemic.

Specifically, we're Wisconsin Proud of Carol Gruening who started making masks because her son wanted to paint his car.

He needed a mask, so his mother started to sew.

Since then, she's brought her community together to sew more than 1,000 masks and leaned on Greenheck for help.

The manufacturer supplies mask makers with the thin metal sheet needed for the nose-strip portion of the mask.

Union Organizer Tom Thoma, "If it weren't for the local 565 essential workers and Greenheck making those donations, I would never be able to give them to Carol."

Carol has provided help in the form of a mask for first responders, healthcare workers, and anyone who asked.

"Which has been a big and enjoyable project for us but we need help," said Gruening. "We need help with materials, we need help with sewers, we need help."

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or make a request, you can contact Carol at 715-298-9764.