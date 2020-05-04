Union files Unfair Labor Practice against Aspirus Hospitals

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - The Office of Professional Employees International (OPEIU) Union Local 39 at Aspirus Riverview has announced the filing of an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) against the hospital system Monday.

The union alleges that one of their 29 members at Aspirus Riverview is being furloughed, along with hundreds of other employees, due to COVID-19's impact on the hospital system.

In a statement, OPEIU Local 39 president Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill said the hospital was "flouting labor law," by not responding to requests from the union for paperwork or counter-offers to proposed furloughing.

“With the tremendous uncertainty and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were shocked when Aspirus decided to kick their employees and their legal obligations to the curb in clear violation of the agreement they signed with us," she said in a press release.

Aspirus, meanwhile, says the employee in question was offered furlough instead of layoff, and that the offer was rejected.

In a statement, officials from the hospital say in part: "Aspirus hopes to find a positive solution that eventually brings all of our employees back to work as we continue to provide excellent, compassionate care to the communities we serve."