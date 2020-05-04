Thorp high school to be COVID-19 community test site

THORP, Wis. (WAOW) - On May 3rd, Gov. Tony Evers announced additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin.

The State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, May 13, Chippewa, Clark and Taylor Counties have access to drive-thru testing at Thorp high school. Testing is being conducted by the Army National Guard from 11 am to 7 pm. Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site. Testing is free, and no referral is needed.

Symptoms of COVD-19 include:

Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F

Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Headache

Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

Muscle aches (myalgia)

New loss of taste or smell

Additional community testing sites will be announced in the coming days.

For more information click here.