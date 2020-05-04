Supreme Court to hear oral arguments over the phone starting Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The coronavirus pandemic is forcing big changes at the tradition-bound Supreme Court.

This week, the justices are set to hear arguments by telephone for the first time since Alexander Graham Bell patented his invention in 1876.

Audio of the arguments will be broadcast live by the news media, another first.

The first argument is Monday, and the court will hear a total of 10 cases over six days.

Among the cases being argued are President Donald Trump's bid to keep certain financial records private and whether presidential electors are required to cast their Electoral College ballots for the candidate who won their state.