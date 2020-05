Congratulations to Skylar Genskow of SPASH.

Skylar competes for the track and field team at SPASH, but her real passion comes out in the cheer world.

She's always working at the cheer gym. This past year, she danced on two teams, and coached a little kids team as well.

Those two teams she danced on made trips to Florida this year to compete in the "Super Bowl" of cheer.

Congratulations and good luck in your next endeavors!