Congratulations to Nik Drews of Wausau West.

Nik has been playing lacrosse for seven years and was holding out hope he'd get one more season, until the WIAA cancelled spring sports.

As much as he loves lacrosse, he loves hockey just as much.

He's been playing for 12 years, including the last four with the Warriors.

Nik is staying close to home next year, heading to UW-Stevens Point to major in engineering.

Congratulations and good luck next year!