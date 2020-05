Congratulations to the seniors of the Mosinee hockey team.

In all, 11 seniors had the team within a goal of beating Northland Pines and heading to the state tournament.

But sectional runners-up is nothing to be ashamed about.

Congratulations to:

Stanford Swid

Gunner Colbert

Max Beste

Tyler Selenske

Trey Fitzgerald

Benjamin Lardinois

Colin Erickson

Brodie Murray

Matej Rychtarik

Tobias Holka

Logan Millhausen

Good luck next year!