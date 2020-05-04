SeniorSendoff: Hannah Melum, Iola-Scandinavia

Congratulations to Hannah Melum of Iola-Scandinavia High School.

Hannah will finish her high school career as one of two class valedictorians.

She's also a two sport athlete, playing four years of both softball and basketball.

In softball, she was named first team all-conference twice, and earned all-state and all-district honors as well.

Hannah is headed to Madison College in the fall where she'll be playing softball and studying pre-professional health.

Congratulations and best of luck next year!