SeniorSendoff: Brett Farmer, Antigo

Congratulations to Brett Farmer of Antigo.

Brett was named the Great Northern Conference swimmer of this year, and competed in both the butterfly and backstroke for the 3rd straight year at the state meet.

He's currently missing his senior season of tennis, and is hoping he'll have a graduation ceremony to speak at, since he's the class president.

Brett is headed to UW-Eau Claire next year to swim as a Blugold.

Congratulations and best of luck next year!