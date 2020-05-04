SeniorSendoff: Austin Beyer, SPASH

Congratulations to SPASH's Austin Beyer.

Austin has excelled in the classroom, where he's received high honors for his academics.

In sports, Austin is a three year varsity baseball player and a two year varsity basketball player.

In the 2019 baseball season, he earned first team all-conference honors, and was seventh in the conference in batting average and on-base percentage.

Austin is headed to Winona in the fall for dentistry.

Congratulations and good luck next year!