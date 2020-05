New London (WAOW)- A man from New London is facing up to 45 years in prison for alleged sex crimes.

Theodore Sanderfoot is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime in Mosinee, WI.

He allegedly contacted a an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old child, and his intent was to engage in sexual activity.

Sanderfoot is a repeat offender, with prior first degree child sexual assault charge.