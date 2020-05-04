Marathon Co. Clerk reminds people to include photo ID when requesting absentee ballot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marathon County clerk is reminding people to include a photo ID if they fill out a postcard for an absentee ballot.

Kim Trueblood said the post cards are primarily coming from the two political parties asking people to fill out the card and send it back as an absentee ballot request.

One thing people are forgetting to do is include a copy of a photo ID with the postcard.

Since there isn't a way to send a copy back with the postcard, Trueblood is recommending people put the postcard along with a copy of a photo ID in an envelope and send it in to their clerk.

She said in an interview with News 9 that she talked to a rural clerk that received 20 postcards and only two of them had a photo ID attached with it.

"We're running out of time for these clerks to contact these people and say, 'hey I need your photo ID' and then they get them in the mail to people and people turn the ballots around and get them sent back…it's getting down to the wire," she said.

She posted on the Marathon County clerk Facebook page as well.

If you have already sent in a postcard you can still send in a copy of your photo ID, just call your clerk ahead of time to let them know a copy is on the way. You can also call your clerk to set up in person absentee voting.