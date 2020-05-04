Madison man brandishes sword over neighbor’s loud music, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly cut his neighbor with a sword.

The man said he heard music playing too loud and wanted his neighbor to turn it down, according to a Madison Police incident report.

Officers arrested George S. Hanson, 47, for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed and battery.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Northport Drive at 11:45 p.m. after the neighbor called 911.

The neighbor heard banging on his apartment door, and when he opened it, he told officers he saw Hanson dual-wielding a knife and sword.

Hanson allegedly swung at his neighbor, nicking the man's face. The neighbor stepped back, pushed the door shut and locked it.

The neighbor called 911, but before officers arrived, Hanson allegedly used the knife to damage the apartment door.

Police said they found Hanson still outside the apartment. He told police he had the weapons for protection and did not want to hurt anyone.