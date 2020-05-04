Cool and mainly dry weather this week

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler with less wind.

High: 57 Wind: NE 5-10 becoming SE

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 34 Wind: East around 5

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler yet.

High: 53 Wind: SE around 5, becoming SW

This week will be much cooler than normal and it will be mostly dry. There is not too much chance of precipitation until late in the weekend, at which point there might even be a little snow.

The one nice thing about today is that there will be less wind. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph and then shift to the southeast during the afternoon. The one minor drawback to the weather is that it will be a bit cooler than normal with high temps only reaching the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Otherwise skies will become partly cloudy and it will be enjoyable.

More clouds will drift into the area for tonight and stick around tomorrow and temperatures will be even cooler with high temps only rising into the lower to middle 50s. There is a slight chance a light shower might form in the southwestern part of the area on Tuesday while there will be a few more breaks of sun to the northeast of Marathon county.

Wednesday and Thursday will turn out fairly decent again with patches of clouds at times and highs in the 50s, then a more significant blast of cool air will hit the area on Friday. The mercury will likely remain in the 40s to round out the work week. Also on Friday, there might be some spotty rain or snow showers that pop up in the afternoon.

The weekend will also be very cool with high only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies, but later in the afternoon on Sunday a low pressure system could approach from the west. If this weather system moves directly through out area, there could be some rain or snow to round out the weekend.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 4-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1812 - A storm produced snow from Philadelphia to Maine. A foot of snow fell near Keene NH, and in Massachusetts, nine inches fell at Waltham, located near Boston. (David Ludlum)