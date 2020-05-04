Chilly pattern but fairly dry

A prolonged colder than normal spell of weather is building into our region. It looks to stay about 10 to 12 degrees below normal probably through early next week as the air feeds down from northern Canada into our region. Overall it will be a fairly quiet weather pattern with no major storms projected in Wisconsin at this point.

A weather system west of Wisconsin will spread some high level cloudiness across the region Monday night and Tuesday. Lows could drop to the upper 20s to low 30s in the area with east winds around 5 mph. Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph becoming south gradually. There will be some rain showers skirting the far western and southern borders of our state Tuesday, but again we should stay dry in the News 9 area.

A weak disturbance should cross our area however Wednesday afternoon. It could help pop up a few isolated light showers or sprinkles. Temperatures will start in the lower 30s Wednesday and high 57.

Dry air will really push in again Thursday providing plenty of sunshine. Lows will be around 30 with highs near 57. The coldest punch of air with this cool spell will work in for Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s! There should be a mix of sun and clouds. However we can't rule out a few sprinkles or flurries.

Saturday looks dry and cool with partly cloudy skies once again. Lows should be in the mid 20s with highs in the low 50s. The low 50s will likely stick around for highs Sunday and next Monday. There is some potential of light rain and snow grazing our area Sunday. However the latest data keeps the brunt of that in southern Wisconsin. We'll just have to monitor the latest trends as that could shift either way yet. There is another small chance of light showers next Monday.

There are some signs that it will gradually warm back closer to normal by the middle of next week! Let's hope so. It is tough to garden and grow things when the nights are so cold!

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:30 p.m., 4-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1812 - A storm produced snow from Philadelphia to Maine. A foot of snow fell near Keene NH, and in Massachusetts, nine inches fell at Waltham, located near Boston. (David Ludlum)

1917 - A late season snowstorm in northwest Texas produced up to eight inches of snow in Potter County and Armstrong County. (David Ludlum)