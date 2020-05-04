Background checks for firearms remain high amid pandemic

Associated Press -- The number of background checks for firearms in the month of April remained high amid fears from the coronavirus pandemic. The FBI conducted about 2.9 million background checks last month.

In one week alone, more than 765,000 checks were conducted, one of the busiest weeks on record. Still, the numbers fell from March which shattered a number of records related to the system designed to prevent people prohibited from possessing a firearm from purchasing one.

Fears gun shops would be closed and that economic downturns would lead to high crime and safety concerns have helped fuel the run on firearms.