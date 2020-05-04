13-year-old Wausau girl hits second hole-in-one in two years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For some, a hole-in-one is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

But for one Wausau girl, it's turning into a once-every-year kind of achievement.

Tally Schlindwein, 13, scored her second hole-in-one in two years this past weekend.

Kerry Fitzgerald, the head golf pro at both Tribute and Trapp River golf courses, said it happened Saturday on the fifth hole.

Schlindwein used a 3 wood from 125 yards, and one stroke was all it took to get it done that hole.

Tally was playing with three other golfers who witnessed the incredible feat.