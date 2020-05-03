Women’s Fund offers unique Mother’s Day gift

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People can donate to the Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse in honor of a powerful woman in his or her life for Mother's Day.

When the donation is made, a card will get sent to a woman of the donor's choosing.

Florence Aliesch's step-daughter donated to the Women's Fund to honor her.

"This gift is not only warm and fuzzy for me," Aliesch said. "But I know it's doing great things into the community as well and helping other families be successful."

The organization uses their money to support local organizations that help women financially.

People can make a donation here.