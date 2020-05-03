Woman receives her deceased mother’s stimulus check

Trempealeau (WXOW) - Nancy Rogers received her deceased mother's $1,200 stimulus check instead of her own.

Rogers and her husband electronically filed their taxes in 2019 and should receive their joint economic impact payment via direct deposit.

Roger's mother died in February 2019.

"My question is why is a person who is deceased receiving a check?" Rogers said. "When you have a check that's coming in that says 'deceased' on it then obviously they know that person is deceased. So I think it's a problem that there is this error. There is this money that is out there and needs to go back to the government and needs to go to other people that need it."

Rogers tried contacting the IRS with no success direct response.

She received the following statement in an email from Senator Tammy Baldwin's office when she reached out to to her local senators:

"There is no official guidance yet on action constituents should take in the event of an Economic Impact Payment delivered to a deceased person. Until that guidance is available, we are not able to address constituent concerns on this topic. Guidance is in development and will be made available as soon as possible."

Sen. Baldwin's office said that the statement came from their IRS Liason.

All questions are currently being directed to the IRS frequently-asked-questions website.