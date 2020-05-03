Red Flag Warning from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL

AND WESTERN WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT

this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…IN Wisconsin…Jackson…La Crosse…Monroe…

Juneau…Adams.

* TIMING…11 AM until 7 PM Today.

* WIND…Northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…65 to 70.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&