Red Flag Warning from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL
AND WESTERN WISCONSIN…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…IN Wisconsin…Jackson…La Crosse…Monroe…
Juneau…Adams.
* TIMING…11 AM until 7 PM Today.
* WIND…Northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…65 to 70.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&