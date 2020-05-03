Red Flag Warning from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN

CENTRAL WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Wood…Portage…Waupaca and Waushara.

* TIMING…11 AM CDT until 7 PM CDT today.

* WINDS…from the west-northwest increasing to around 20 mph,

with gusts to 35 to 40 mph, shifting to the northwest by 3 pm to

4 pm.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…as low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs 65 to 70.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly.

Burning permits are suspended, debris burning is prohibited, and

campfires are discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather

conditions are imminent. A combination of strong winds, very low

relative humidity, warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels

will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Persons are urged

to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a

wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials,

chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to

throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of this Red Flag Warning.

&&