Oneida County confirms seventh COVID-19 case

(WAOW) -- The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) reported a seventh person in Oneida County has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The department said the individual is in their 80’s and has a history of travel outside of the community. They noted the person has been hospitalized.

County health officials said they are working to determine how the individual may have become infected and are contacting people that had close contact with them.