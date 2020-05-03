Missing person, boat capsized on the Black River

(WAOW) - One person is missing after the boat they were in capsized on the Black River south of Neillsville in the Township of Pine Valley, according to the the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said two men were fishing on the river and used a boat to cross the river and fish on it's side.

They were in the middle of the river when authorities say the boat started to take on water. Then, it capsized.

One of the men was able to put on a life jacket and made it safely to shore. The other man did not have a life jacket and went under the water.

The missing man was wearing a lime green shirt with blue pants.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded with a variety of other agencies in an effort to locate the missing individual.