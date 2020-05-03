Marathon County Public Library set to start curbside pickup

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Starting Monday May 4th, all 9 Marathon County Public Library locations will begin curbside pickup.

Here's how it all works: first, call your local Marathon County Library location, say the items you want to check out. Then once your items are ready you will be notified, via phone or email. Once you're notified that your items are ready for pick up, head to the curbside pickup location, call the library to let them know you're there. Someone will safely place your items on a table, once they return inside you may exit your car to pick them up.

"It's very important for us to offer this because its something that A our patrons have been asking for and one we want to keep that connection with the community as much as we possibly can so we just had to think of a safe and smart way to do it and we've done that and we're very excited to get it up and running," said Dan Richter, Library Specialist for the Marathon County Public Library-Wausau.

Curbside pickup is available through the end of May but if the 'Safer-at-Home' order is extended, they plan on extending the program as well.

