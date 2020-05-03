Fire risk very high across Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- Two weeks ago, a wildfire burned more than 200 acres of the Necedah Wildlife Refuge in Juneau County, and it could have all been avoided.

"That particular fire was caused by debris burning," said Catherine Koele, a wildfire prevention specialist with the DNR. "So somebody burning leaves brush pine needles in a campfire ring."

Koele said they had to suspend all burn permits this year because of the coronavirus.

"With the potential for resources being compromised, we have shut down all prescribed fires both on the public side as well as on the DNR side," she said.

Prescribed burns normally help burn off excessive brush and are an important part of wildfire prevention, but they take a lot of people working very carefully together so it was too risky this year.

"So with the potential for limited resources coupled with the peak of Wisconsin's wildfire season, we just cannot afford to have any unnecessary fires right now," Koele said.

She says prescribed burns would have helped some areas but they hope to make up for it in the fall.

Koele expects the wildfire risk will remain high until late May when most of the state has been able to green up.

"As vegetation greens we typically see the winds dying down and humidity coming up," she said.

Until then the DNR is urging people not to burn anything.

"That goes for campfires, sparks from equipment even throwing cigarettes out the window, any of those things can easily cause a wildfire right now," Koele said.