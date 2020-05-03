Fair Hill Campground now open, with restrictions

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Fair Hill Campground, located on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, has officially opened up for the season.

The campsite typically opens on May 1, and this year was no different. But despite being unable to hold a large capacity of campers, campground officials said changes are still being made during the ongoing "Safer-at-Home" order.

"We're working with the COVID-19 parameters," said Joe Seckora, the facilities and maintenance supervisor. "You can come in and camp, but you have to have your safe distancing. We are asking that we have no tents, no campfires. You must be self-contained and keep your distance."

To reserve a campsite, or find more information on Fair Hill's daily rates visit https://www.nwsfa.com/p/other/campground.