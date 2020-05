(WAOW) -- All lanes of I-39/US-51 are closed between County Road D and WI-73 after multiple crashes.

State Patrol said there is low visibility in the area, caused by a dust storm in the area.

At 1:05 p.m. State Patrol predicted the closure would last over two hours.

Alternate Route: Driving southbound, exit at County D, east to County BB, south to WI-73, west back to I-39/US 51. If driving northbound, follow the reverse.