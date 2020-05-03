Cool weather on the way for a while

Evening: Variable clouds north of Wausau, mainly clear elsewhere. Winds diminish.

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly.

Low: 31

Wind: North 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds. Cooler.

High: 58

Wind: E/SE ~5

Some cloud cover overspread the northern part of the area during the afternoon, but otherwise there was plenty of sunshine once again. A cold front slid into central Wisconsin by mid afternoon, resulting in quite a contrast in temperatures, with readings ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s north of Wausau, to the low 60s to low 70s south.

The presence of the front also contributed to the gusty winds, with peak gusts ranging from 30-40 mph. The gusty winds and seasonally very low humidity levels led to a high outdoor fire danger throughout Wisconsin. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect until 7 pm this evening for much of central Wisconsin, including Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. The winds will diminish this evening, gradually reducing the fire threat.

Another cold front will move southward across the area this evening and tonight. The passage of the front will mark the beginning of an extended period of cooler than average weather, which is expected to linger through the middle of next week.

Not much precipitation is in the forecast this week. There will be a chance of showers Tuesday. A few sprinkles or snow flurries could occur Friday, and there will be a slight chance of showers Saturday night.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 3, 2020