A local woman’s life saved thanks to two first responders

HAMBURG, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two first responders saved an elderly woman's life last Sunday. The couple just happened to be driving by her home when they saw smoke and flames.

Dennis and Paula Paulson going to heroic lengths as a fire broke out in the Village of Maine.

"We'd seen the smoke didn't really know what it was as we approached and found the flames it was a reaction to jump out," said Paula.

As members of a volunteer fire department, Paula and her husband Dennis didn't have any gear with them at the time but went into the burning home anyway. Putting their lives on the line to save someone else's, all during a pandemic.

Paula said, "I didn't even think about the virus when I did manage to get her out she started crying and hugged me and I didn't think about it at that point either, it was hard to watch but good to know she was alive."

And when it's all said and done, Dennis says, "everything calms down or cools down then it starts to hit you but at the time I didn't really think about it."

But the word hero is not something they would call themselves.

Paula said, "I don't feel that way I feel I did what a person should do." Dennis added, "the same thing I don't want to be like that, just an ordinary person just happened to be at the right place at the right time."

Officials did demolish the home to make sure the flames were out to avoid callbacks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.