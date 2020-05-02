WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Many Wisconsinites took advantage of the warm weather Saturday as the Wisconsin 2020 Game Fish Season opens.

The Wisconsin DNR reminds anglers to fish closer to home and practice social distancing whether fishing from a boat, dock, or shoreline. They also recommend that only anglers living in the same household fish within six feet of one another.

We caught up with Olivier Meney, a fishing enthusiast from Wausau who said, "it's really windy out here but yeah I'm enjoying the fishing and it's really great weather, if you're not fishing go fish."

Fishing licenses are available online through the DNR's Go Wild System or through limited essential businesses throughout the badger state.