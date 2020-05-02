The importance of having advance care plans in place

(WAOW) The COVID-19 pandemic has made a lot of us think about the future.

So why not take the time to talk with your family about advance care planning if you are faced with tragedy.

News 9 spoke with health officials who say now is a good time to make those crucial plans.

Penny Dupee is an advanced care planning coordinator for Marshfield Clinic.

She said advanced care planning does not mean end of life.

"It is for anyone over the age of 18," Dupee said.

Dupee said she is seeing an uptick in people asking for the appropriate papers after the country has seen people of all ages dying from COVID-19.

"Its really a good reminder of importance of every age and every adult taking the time to do the planning," she said.

The Centers For Disease Control said 70% of Americans do not have advance care in place.

It's something that could potentially be devastating for those we leave behind.

"If we are in the hospital and we are not able to communicate what our wishes are for the health care that we want to receive if we don't have that advance care plan in place then our family members still won't know what our wishes could be," Dupee said.

There are no right or wrong answers.

It could simply be what type of music you want playing or who you want holding your hand.

This topic does not have to be scary, instead give you peace of mind knowing your last wishes are taken care of.

Dupee said you can go to your health care provider for advance care planning papers and make sure you file them and give a copies to a few loved ones.