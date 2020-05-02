Nice weekend, slightly cooler week ahead

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 43 Wind: WNW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a tad cooler.

High: 65 Wind: WNW 10-15

Sunday night: Cool, mainly clear.

Low: 33

After a warm and BEAUTIFUL start to the weekend, temperatures won't quite hit that 70+ degree mark anytime soon.

Elevated fire weather conditions will be a threat for this weekend with the combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, and little humidity.

It will be mostly clear going into tonight with temperatures ranging in the upper 30s to mid 40s across the region. Skies will remain clear for tomorrow as well but we won't be as warm as Saturday, with highs topping off in the mid 60s. Breezy WNW winds will stick with us for Sunday before dying down going into the start of the work week. Lows Sunday night will be chilly, at or near freezing. If you're looking to plant any flowers- it may be tempting, but wait about a week and a half or so before doing so.

Cooler weather will carry over this week as temperatures tumble into the low 50s and even upper 40s as highs. Rain showers will develop Monday overnight into Tuesday and give way to cooler temps. A few chances for showers will be possible closing out the workweek.

Enjoy this SUNNY weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, May 2, 2020 3:40 PM

On this day in weather history: 1988 - A powerful storm produced snow and high winds in the Central Rockies and the Central High Plains Region. Snowfall totals in Colorado ranged up to 12 inches at Strasburg, and winds in southeastern Colorado gusted to 87 mph at Lamar. Snow and high winds created blizzard conditions in eastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)