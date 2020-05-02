Local girl celebrates 2nd birthday with a parade

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning a little girl from Wisconsin Rapids celebrated her golden birthday with a parade.

Willow Zellner, surrounded by friends, family, and first responders.

Last year Willow's brother Gage was diagnosed with leukemia. Due to Gage going through chemo last year Willow never had a first birthday party. So her family wanted to make her 2nd birthday something special.

"When I first pulled up I kind of had tears in my eyes because I was not expecting it to be as great of a turnout as it truly was, she's always going to be able to look back at it to see how many people were excited to celebrate with her," said Krystin Eckes, Willow's Godmother.

Members of the Rudolph Fire Department, Vesper Fire Department, Wood County Sherrifs Department, Wood County Rescue, and Aspirus Medivac helped Willow celebrate her big day.