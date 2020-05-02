How to safely enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many people are looking forward to some outdoor relaxation this weekend, but despite the nice weather, health officials want to remind everyone COVID-19 does not take a break.

Dr. Ken Johnson of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals emergency medicine wants people to enjoy the outdoors with conditions in mind.

He said the coronavirus spreads in droplets generated when talking or breathing, and it doesn't care whether it's inside or outside

Because of this, he said it's good to continue to practice social distancing and keep your groups small, even when outside.

Many parks may not have handwashing facilities, so he recommends bringing hand sanitizer as well.

"This is a new virus that started in winter and we really don't have the experience in summer yet," said Dr. Johnson. "Although we do know that in some countries with much warmer climates than we'll experience this weekend, such as Somalia and South Africa, they are seeing cases of COVID despite the warmer weather."

Dr. Johnson also recommends wearing a cloth mask to help protect yourself and others.