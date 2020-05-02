Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT

Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN…
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Wood…Portage…Waupaca and Waushara.
* TIMING…Noon CDT until 6 PM CDT Sunday afternoon.
* WINDS…West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting
to the northwest between 400 PM and 600 PM behind a cold front.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Highs in the mid 60s.
* IMPACTS…Burning restrictions are in effect. Any fire could
spread quickly in these conditions. Report any fires to local
authorities. For more information on burning
restrictions…visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and click on the
appropriate county.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. A combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, warm temperatures, and exceptionally dry fuels may
create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Firefighters,
emergency management, and law enforcement should monitor
forecasts for updates on this potentially dangerous wildland fire
situation.
&&