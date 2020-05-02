Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect Sunday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA…Wood…Portage…Waupaca and Waushara.

* TIMING…Noon CDT until 6 PM CDT Sunday afternoon.

* WINDS…West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting

to the northwest between 400 PM and 600 PM behind a cold front.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs in the mid 60s.

* IMPACTS…Burning restrictions are in effect. Any fire could

spread quickly in these conditions. Report any fires to local

authorities. For more information on burning

restrictions…visit the Wisconsin DNR website at

dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and click on the

appropriate county.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

may occur. A combination of strong winds, very low relative

humidity, warm temperatures, and exceptionally dry fuels may

create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Firefighters,

emergency management, and law enforcement should monitor

forecasts for updates on this potentially dangerous wildland fire

situation.

