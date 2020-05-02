Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS

AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WEST CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire

Weather Watch, which is in effect Sunday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA…IN Wisconsin…Jackson…La Crosse…Monroe…

Juneau…Adams.

* TIMING…Noon until 6 PM Sunday.

* WIND…Northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…65 to 70.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

&&