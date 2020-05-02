Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT

Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WEST CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…IN Wisconsin…Jackson…La Crosse…Monroe…
Juneau…Adams.
* TIMING…Noon until 6 PM Sunday.
* WIND…Northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…As low as 20 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…65 to 70.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&