COVID-19 affecting rental properties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As temps warm up and we get closer to summer -- many people are thinking about vacation but how the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on summer rental properties.

Many people either rent a home for vacation or rent out their home as another source of income. News 9 talked to a local realtor who says he's not expecting a major drop in rentals this summer.

Typically during the summer months in the badger state, people travel North for their summer vacation and for various recreational activities, but because of the coronavirus, many events have been postponed or canceled.

Rental properties are already professionally cleaned every time a guest is done staying there and before the next renter comes in. Now they're taking extra precautions to make sure everything is disinfected and ready to go.

"In terms of rentals or short term rentals there was a bit of a lull because of the coronavirus you know a lot of people have the stay at home initiative but it's only been a very small lull we've seen other bookings come for short term rentals," said Jacob Mizgalski, Realtor/Owner IdelKnot Property Group-EXP Realty.

A lot of those rentals are either for a weekend or three to four days while others are for three to four months.

He also says the reason for the small lull is as the weather warms up more people want to travel and be outside.