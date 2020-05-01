Wisconsin Rafters event helps to provide 47,550 meals to those in need

The Wisconsin Rafters Baseball organization is doing their part to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday evening the Rafters held a drive through event for the organization, Feeding America.

For every car that visited the event, the Rafters pledged 150 meals to the Feeding America. Those meals will then be distributed to help feed those in need during these hard times.

"Our motto for the team is, 'Where community comes together," said the teams Co-Owner Joe Fonti. "We wanted to have something where people were able to get out the house stay in their car and be nice and safe."

The event was free to attend, but many of the cars that were lined up down the street and wrapped around the block, donated their own food or money to the cause.

"It feels excellent to do, and community support like you see it just makes you feel really good," said Fonti

At the end of the event the Rafters reported that 317 cars had visited, which equates to 47,550 meal donations.