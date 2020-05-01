Wisconsin Public Radio -Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce 7th Congressional Debate to air live on Ch. 9.2

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- News 9 is proud to air the Wisconsin Public Radio -Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce 7th Congressional Debate live on Ch. 9.2, the CW.

Republican candidate Tom Tiffany and Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker will square off in the debate Monday, May 4 at 7 p.m. It will be an hour long.

News 9 will also be streaming it on Facebook and WAOW.com

Tiffany and Zunker are vying for the 7th Congressional District. The seat was vacated back in September by Sean Duffy. The winner will take over the seat, but will be up for re-election come November.