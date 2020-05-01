Wisconsin plans community COVID-19 testing events

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that the state is working to set up community COVID-19 testing events.

"The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce that, starting today, our partnership will expand with the creation of community testing events throughout the state," Evers said in a press release.

On Friday, soldiers set up drive-thru testing to serve Wisconin residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the Buffalo County Highway shop in Alma. The testing site will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to set up the testing.