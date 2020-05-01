Warmer than normal so far this year, but in an odd way

Considering how cool the weather has felt this year so far you are probably surprised to hear that we are averaging above normal. Before we get into the detail of how this happened, let's take a look at the numbers from April.

It was much cooler than normal. It is typical that we have our first couple 70 degree days at some point in April, but not this year. The warmest temperature in Wausau was 64 degrees. On the precipitation side of things, even though it was quite wet this past week, the month ended up a little drier than normal in Wausau (although this was not the case everywhere). It was also the third April in a row with above normal snowfall.

Average High: 49.7 (5.1 degrees below normal)

Average Low: 30.3 (3.0 degrees below normal)

Precipitation: 2.63 inches (0.10 inches below normal)

Snowfall: 5.5 inches (1.4 inches above normal)

Warmest Temperature: 64 (on the 26th and 30th)

Lowest Temperature: 15 (on the 15th)

Considering that April was well below normal and February was as well, you might think that the year as a whole has been on the cool side. When I casually think back to the last few months, I don't recall any major warm spells. Therefore, it might be surprising to hear that the year so far has been ABOVE normal.

How did this happen?

This year is starting out like many years in the recent past. The low temperatures have been well above normal, while the high temperatures have not. When you get the feeling that is has been a cool year so far, you are probably just thinking about how the afternoons have not been very warm - and this is true. If we only analyze the high temps for the year, we would find that we are 2 tenths of a degree below normal in Wausau. That is why this year has felt cooler than normal.

This is balanced out by the fact that our average low temps have averaged 2.4 degrees above normal. In January and March, the low temperature anomaly was particularly pronounced, averaging 9.0 degrees and 5.7 degrees above normal respectively.

As mentioned above, this has been the case for most years in the last couple of decades. The average yearly temperature in Wausau has risen slightly in the last couple of decades, but it is mostly due to the fact the the low temps have been warmer, not so much that the high temps have changed all that much. Drilling down further, it is the warmer-than-normal low temps in the winter that have been driving the trend to the largest degree.