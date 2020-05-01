U.S. Army sponsoring “Answer the Call” campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The U.S. Army is looking to recognize people who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during this COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a new campaign sponsored by the Army, called "Answer the Call".

"One of our main goals during this pandemic is to stay in touch with the communities where we live and work," said Lt. Col. Collin Keenan, the commander of the Milwaukee Recruiting Battalion. "Recognizing individuals who have stepped up to serve our communities is the right thing to do."

If you know anyone who has gone above and beyond during these rough times, you can submit your nominations here.