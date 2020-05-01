Triple A’s spreads ice cream and joy to Edgar

Who doesn't love the melody of an ice cream truck?

Triple A's ice cream truck made the rounds for the first-time Friday to spread a little joy and of course ice cream throughout Edgar.

"They were super excited, waving us down. It made us feel great to be able to get these kids some ice cream and get them out of the house for a little bit since everyone's been cooped up," said Brooke Borchardt, owner of Triple A's.

As the truck wound it's way through the streets of Edgar , it gave the residents that came to the song of the truck, a much needed break from all that's been going on.

"I think it's awesome that the kids got to see their friends today finally," said Borchandt.

"The teachers have asked us to come by as well so that they can get some fresh air and get to see the kids and the kids get out of the house to. They don't have to travel anywhere, they can just come right down to the end of the yard so we can keep social distancing yet, so it's great."

Triple A's gets it's name from Brooke's three children, Alex, Abby and Adam who rode in the truck helping to distribute the tasty treats.

They say they plan to keep the city of Edgar supplied with ice cream through the summer.