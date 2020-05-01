SeniorSendoff: Tigerton High School Senior Class

Congratulations to the entire senior class of Tigerton High School.

In all, there are just nine seniors in the class of 2020, but they've been heavily involved in activities both in the school, and the community.

This year's seniors are:

Nariah Bottelman, Dylan Carey, Nathan Hohn, Austin Hoffmann, Allen Jobe, Bethany Kreklow, Landon Prey, Colleen Smith, Naethan Wanta.

Naethan is the valedictorian of the class, while Bethany is the Salutatorian.

The two of them, plus Austin, Allen and Colleen were also members of the National Honor Society.

Congratulations on great high school careers, and good luck next year!