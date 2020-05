Congratulations to Rheanne Kurszewski of Rosholt High School.

Her nominator said she's a very special person with a heart of gold.

Rheanne is a member of FFA, and is a hard working farm girl with her own hay business. In short, she loves the farm life.

At school, she's a member of the track and field team, and participates in the school's theatrical productions.

Congratulations on a great high school career,Rheanne, and good luck next year!