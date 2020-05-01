Rent late fees canceled until September 21st

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday is the first of the month and that means rent is due for those who have an apartment or rental property.

It's the second due date of the coronavirus pandemic, but now state officials have abolished late fees for rent.

"Once you get behind on rent, it's just so so difficult to get in front of it," Robin Sereno with the Tenant Resource Center said.

When the April rent was due, most Wisconsin tenants paid their rent in full.

After a month of record unemployment, landlords aren't so sure this time around.

"You know because a lot more time has past and a lot of people could have been unemployed longer since april 1," Chris Mokler with the Wisconin Apartments Association says.

In an effort to help more tenants, the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection forced landlords to postpone charging late fees until September 21st.

"It's just another helpful piece of protection in place while we're trying to figure out all the economic pieces of what's going on," Sereno said.

Despite a moratorium on evictions and this abolishment of late fees, Sereno says their already high volume of rent assistance calls has doubled or tripled over the past month.

While landlords are generally supportive and understanding of all the measures put in place, there is still a bit of concern.

"I think it's going to allow some tenants another reason not to pay their rent, or to pay their rent late when they otherwise wouldn't have to," Mokler said.

Both Sereno and Mokler agreed that everyone who can, should pay their rent on time, but they also had the same advice.

"Just talk to each other," Sereno said. "Let folks know what's happening like hey I've lost income due to this, I can pay x amount."

"Both the landlord and the tenant have to work together to get through this, this is a community problem and as a community we all need to work together," Mokler said.