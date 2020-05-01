Portage woman charged with homicide in overdose death

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A Portage woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with the overdose death of a man on April 24.

April Gastel, 45, has been charged with charged with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture/delivery of schedule I, II narcotics and manufacture or deliver prescription drugs.

Portage Police were called to a double overdose at a home in the 300 block of Oneida Street in Portage.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man and a woman unresponsive. Police provided initial life saving measures to both victims. The man was then transferred to UW Hospital in Madison via Med-flight helicopter.

The woman has recovered and was released from Divine Savior Hospital. Her identity is not being released at this time. The man died later in the week at the UW Hospital. He is identified as 62-year-old, Charles W. Lester of Portage.

After a police investigation, Gastel was taken into custody by the Portage Police Department.