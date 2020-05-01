Pharmacy Director recognized as a “Hometown Hero”

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Ascension Pharmacy Director, Justin Guthman, is being recognized as this week's Hometown Hero.

Guthman had several nominations for his hard work! Those who sent in the nominations said he's not only helping north central Wisconsin but he has distributed supplies for facilities around Wisconsin, going above and beyond during the pandemic.

Congratulations Justin and thank you so much for your service, especially during this time!

Winners will be announced each Friday around 6:45 a.m. on Wake Up Wisconsin. The "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project will go on for the next five weeks.

News 9 is proud to partner with Midwest Radio for the "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project.

If you would like to nominate someone, click HERE.